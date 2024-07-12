Is the FDA experimenting on postpartum mothers? This doctor says YES

All new mothers are screened usually multiple times for postpartum depression following the birth of a child. It’s a condition that, according to studies, is the most common childbirth complication.

When it’s determined that a woman is suffering from postpartum depression, she is often prescribed selective serotonin-reuptake inhibitors, which are commonly used to treat depression.

But how effective are these kinds of drugs? And are they safe?

According to Dr. Roger McFillin, clinical psychologist and co-host of the “Radically Genuine” podcast, who’s outspoken on the dangers of modern psychiatry, not only are they not necessarily effective, but they’re technically “experimental.”

“This is what your audience should know,” he tells Allie Beth Stuckey. “There are no approved SSRI/anti-depression drugs for postpartum depression … The FDA is corrupt and has approved drugs that harm people routinely throughout history, so when they don't have a drug that's approved, understand that [prescribing SSRIs for postpartum mothers] is an experimental medical intervention.”

Further, “SSRIs pass through the breastmilk,” and “they absolutely impact fetal development,” contributing to “neurodevelopmental problems, cognitive disorders, autism,” says Dr. McFillin, adding that “the published research on that is clear.”

Babies of mothers who take SSRIs while pregnant “are born dependent and in withdrawal on SSRIs — it's published literature,” he explains.

“I would never, for a family member, for a friend, for a client, under any circumstances — any circumstances at all” recommend “a psychiatric drug while pregnant because it's going to impact the baby,” he says.

As for postpartum depression, Dr. McFillin says “it’s a cultural problem,” but the “significant hormonal change” following birth can be treated “nutritionally, with sleep, [and] with family being around.”

According to him, what we modernly understand as postpartum depression is actually “created in [the] consciousness” and is driven by our “fear-based culture” that attempts to convince new mothers that if they’re struggling, they’re going to harm their baby. This fear then steers them toward the medical system, where they unknowingly agree to “experimental mind- and mood-altering drugs that haven’t been researched longterm.”

