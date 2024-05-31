Colton Underwood glorifies baby-buying, denying a child’s need for a mother

Former "The Bachelor" star and self-professed Christian Colton Underwood made headlines years ago when he came out as homosexual.

Now, Underwood has announced alongside his husband, Jordan C. Brown, that they’re expecting a baby boy via surrogacy in the fall. Underwood even created a podcast called "Daddyhood," as he’s been pursuing “daddyhood” for two years now.

“It’s almost always a baby boy,” Allie Beth Stuckey notes, before explaining that Underwood had been struggling with his sperm count before he was able to find an “egg seller.”

“The reason again I don’t say egg donor is because it’s only called egg donor because of a technicality. It’s not legal to sell human tissue in the United States, and so egg donors say that they are being paid for their time and their effort, not actually their eggs,” Stuckey says.

“But we all know the truth. They’re not donating their eggs; they are selling their eggs,” she adds.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Underwood explained that he and his husband wanted the “egg seller” to be “somebody deep and cool.”

“I believe in nature versus nurture. So give us the basics, and we can show this kid love,” he continued.

Stuckey disagrees, quipping, “I’m not sure that you actually believe in nature, because you are denying that a child needs a mother.”

Underwood related the process of finding an “egg seller” to using dating apps, which Stuckey also finds disturbing — as YouTuber Shane Dawson, who got his baby boy via IVF with his husband, related it to looking through catalogs.

“They literally go through catalogs of women, not that different than prostitution, and they choose who is going to be the genetic mother,” Stuckey says.

But it’s not as simple as just choosing a woman and giving her their sperm.

“There’s the egg retrieval first, from the so-called egg donor. And then there’s the IVF process where they are using the sperm from these two men and they are mixing it together with the eggs that were retrieved and they’re creating embryos out of that genetic material, and then they are implanting the embryo that is created, that is selected, into a different woman,” Stuckey explains.

That woman is the surrogate, who then has to take hormones in order to prepare her body for the foreign entity that will be placed in her uterus.

“That’s very dangerous for the embryo, by the way. It can also be very dangerous health-wise for the surrogate because this is a very unnatural process,” Stuckey says. “The woman’s body can reject this little embryo.”

The reason they use an “egg seller” separate from the surrogate is also completely unnatural.

“Why do they have to be legally separate? So that neither woman can claim motherhood, so that neither woman can say that they are bonded to this child. Even the law recognizes that there is this strong, fierce, biological bond between the mom and a child,” Stuckey says.

“It just makes it easier for everyone except for the baby, who will never know his biological mom and also is immediately ripped away from the only body, the only woman, the only home he has ever known immediately at birth.”

“Again, treating a child much worse than we treat puppies and kittens in the United States, who legally we have to keep with their mother for six to 12 weeks after birth,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.