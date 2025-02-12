Once paralyzed and miraculously healed — now he's sharing the gospel with Joe Rogan

When Christian apologist and Central Canada director for Apologetics Canada, Wesley Huff, was just a child, he woke up from a nap to find his legs were paralyzed and couldn’t move.

Huff was ill with the flu, and his body’s immune system reacted by attacking the nerve endings at the base of his spine instead of the flu itself.

“The paralysis itself was instantaneous, and they said, ‘Sorry, this is just what it’s going to be, you’re never going to be able to walk,’” Huff tells Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable.” However, after installing a ramp at his family home and preparing for a life of paralysis, everything changed again.

“There wasn’t one instance that I could necessarily point to where someone prayed over me, and that’s what felt different. I think it was much more organic than that, in that I literally woke up and couldn’t feel my legs, and then I woke up, and I could feel my legs,” he explains.

Now, Huff, a firm believer in the word of God, has skyrocketed to viral fame after a conversation between him and atheist Billy Carson ended in Carson sending Huff a cease and desist letter.

“Billy was really not happy with the way that he had been debunked,” Huff tells Stuckey. “He had been pretty careful to not put himself in a situation where he could be called on the silly things that he was saying.”

Carson sent Huff a cease and desist letter, but Huff notes that it was “pretty baseless.”

“I promptly that day made a video where I screenshotted it, put it online, and basically said, ‘Losing a debate is not legal grounds to litigate, but I will comply with all of your terms and conditions if you decide to run it back, and we do this thing in person again,’” Huff explains.

This exchange caught the attention of Joe Rogan, who has had Carson on his podcast before.

“One thing led to another in a way that I could never have predicted, and Joe Rogan eventually did reach out on Christmas Eve by Instagram DM and simply said, ‘Can you be here by December 30?’” Huff tells Stuckey.

“The one part that stood out to me,” Stuckey says, “that Billy Carson claimed, ‘Oh, the crucifixion didn’t really happen, Gospel of Barnabas,’ and that was one question that Joe Rogan asked you, like, ‘Isn’t it possible if we believe that the resurrection happened, isn’t it possible that he just didn’t die and that he almost died, but then he woke up and that he walked around and everyone thought he rose from the dead?’”

“I referenced a JAMA article to Rogan,” Huff explains, “the Journal of the American Medical Association, where there was an investigation done by medical professionals and historians on looking at the description in the Gospels about coming up with a conclusion as to how Jesus may have died medically, and the conclusion was undoubtedly, ‘Well, he did die, so there’s no qualms about that.’”

