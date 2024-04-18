Kari Lake's flip-flop on abortion has conservatives fuming

The Arizona Supreme Court recently ruled to stay a total abortion ban, and Kari Lake’s moderate response drew criticism from pro-lifers — including Allie Beth Stuckey.

The court had allowed an 1864 statute banning abortion to stand, which Lake called “out of line with where the people of this state are.”

“This very moderate, sophisticated, pragmatic, pseudo-compassionate stance that we actually need to be much more middle of the road on abortion,” Stuckey says, is “absolutely egregious.”

“I agree with President Trump,” Lake said in a video posted to X. “This is such a personal and private issue. I chose life, but I’m not every woman. I want to make sure that every woman who finds herself pregnant has more choices so that she can make that choice that I made.”

Stuckey calls it like she sees it, saying that Lake’s stance is the “pro-choice, pro-abortion position.”

“That is exactly what Planned Parenthood believes. That is exactly what every pro-abortion, pro-choice activist has been saying for literally decades now,” she says. “We are talking about the murder of people, ok? We are talking about chopping up babies. There’s not much nuance to this.”

Stuckey believes that what she’s saying isn’t her true belief but rather a gimmick to get herself ahead.

“I see what she’s doing. She realizes that she lost the female vote in Arizona because she was way too aggressive and not in an appealing way at all, and now she is trying to win back those women,” Stuckey says, though she doesn’t believe this is a winning strategy.

“We’ll give a little bit of baby murder, or maybe a lot of baby murder. I don’t know exactly what their stance is, but, we will ultimately win the election, we will ultimately win the war. I think that is strategically foolish. I do not think that’s going to work.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.