Are leftist women less attractive? Why shaving their heads may not be necessary

The liberal reaction to Donald Trump’s win has been entertaining to say the least — in part because they are literally filming themselves in the midst of what can only be recognized as absolutely insane mental breakdowns.

“I know that you’ve seen these videos going around of these women who set their tripod and set up their phone, put it on their dashboard, whatever, just to cry and scream into the camera. I see that, and I’m like, 'Gosh, I’m so glad they did not get the political representation that they need,'” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” tells Megyn Kelly.

“Now, they’re vowing not to have sex, not to have kids, not to get married, to forfeit all of those things. Do you think that they’re serious about their commitment to chastity?” she asks.

Kelly does not believe these women are capable of sticking to it, but the men might be.

“Sadly no, because I think it’s a great idea in their case. I don’t think they should reproduce. We don’t need further generations of that weakness and hot messiness, and I don’t think they’re really going to have much opportunity though,” Kelly explains.

“I don’t get the impression from most of these videos that these ladies are beating them off with a stick,” she continues, before noting that some of them have even been filming themselves shaving their heads in protest of Trump’s win.

‘That’s why they feel comfortable shaving their hair,” she says. “It’s, like, no real difference.”

Meanwhile, conservative women, Kelly has noticed, tend to present themselves in a more attractive light.

“I don’t know what it is about conservatives, but by and large, it’s a very attractive group. They tend to be people who have their lives together, who care about grooming, who care about presentation,” she says.

When Kelly has made her way onto college campuses, she can usually tell where their political allegiance lies upon first glance.

“When somebody comes up to me on a college campus,” she explains, “I know they’re going to say ‘I’m a fan’ or ‘I don’t like you.’ If it’s an attractive woman, you can take it to the bank that it’s going to be a conservative.”

“So these leftist women who somehow think it’s a middle finger to the man to lean into unattractiveness are really only hurting themselves, and really, you know, hooking up and getting pregnant is probably the last thing they need to worry about,” she adds.

