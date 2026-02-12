Lone Star showdown incoming: Allie Beth Stuckey hosts the only Texas AG primary debate — tune in live on BlazeTV!

In just a few short weeks, Texans will head to the polls to vote in the March 3, 2026, primary election to nominate their party’s candidate for attorney general, as Republican incumbent Ken Paxton steps aside to challenge U.S. Senator John Cornyn in the Republican Senate primary.

But before ballots are cast, voters will have the opportunity to watch the Republican candidates in action when all four announced contenders — Joan Huffman, Mayes Middleton, Aaron Reitz, and current Rep. Chip Roy — face off in a key primary debate on February 17.

Hosted by the Republican Attorneys General Association, the debate will be moderated by none other than BlazeTV’s own Allie Beth Stuckey. Host of the popular Christian podcast “Relatable,” Allie has become a leading voice in conservatism through her unapologetic, Bible-grounded takes on culture and politics; bestselling books like “ You’re Not Enough (and That’s Okay) ” and “ Toxic Empathy ”; and her appeal to young conservative women defending traditional values.

It’s going to be a fiery showdown next Tuesday night as these four fierce contenders wrangle over their visions for the Texas Attorney General’s office — battling to protect Texans’ freedoms, crush rogue prosecutors, slam the door on federal overreach, secure the border, continue Paxton’s relentless legal assaults on leftist policies, and champion Trump-style wins on immigration, election integrity, and the culture wars that define our fight for the future.

Tune in with us live on BlazeTV or BlazeTV’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. CT as Allie, a born-and-raised Texan, challenges the four contenders with her trademark no-nonsense questions and pushes them to prove who can best carry the torch for Texas conservatism in this make-or-break race for the future of the Lone Star State.

But this isn’t just a Texas story. What happens in Cowboy Country reaches far beyond its borders. As one of the nation’s largest conservative states, what happens in Texas sets the tone for the country on border security, election integrity, immigration enforcement, and defending freedoms in the ongoing culture wars.

Blaze Media fans, don’t sit this one out — this Texas AG showdown could shape the fight for conservatism nationwide. Set your reminders now and join us live next Tuesday, February 17, at 7 p.m. CT on BlazeTV or on BlazeTV’s YouTube channel. Together, we’ll watch Allie challenge the contenders and see who’s ready to lead the charge for Texas and America!

