OnlyFans billionaire dies at 43: What is his soul facing now?

In late March, Leonid Radvinsky, the Ukrainian-American billionaire majority owner and director of the global adult-content subscription giant OnlyFans, died at age 43 after a long battle with cancer.

His highly lucrative career in facilitating the distribution of pornography raises a tough spiritual question: What is his soul facing now that he’s passed?

On a recent episode of “Relatable,” Allie Beth Stuckey combed through Radvinsky’s dark career and addressed this difficult question.

Allie begins by pointing to the shady roots of Radvinsky’s early career in the late 1990s, when he ran websites that allegedly used deceptive tactics to draw in users.

"He operated a network of websites that advertised access to hacked passwords of adult websites. ... These websites often promised illegal content to attract clicks,” she says.

“Then in 2000, his site Password Universe published a link claiming to offer pedophiles more than 10,000 illegal preteen passwords ,” she continues, adding that “one of his sites had a link for the hottest underaged hardcore containing 16-year-olds.”

“This is how he made millions of dollars — not just through technology, not just through your run-of-the-mill depraved pornography — but child sexual exploitation,” she says.

He was able to “[skirt] the law,” however, because “there’s no evidence that these passwords actually gave access to illegal material,” says Allie, highlighting the deceptiveness of Radvinsky’s platforms.

But the porn entrepreneur’s career would take perhaps its darkest turn in 2018 when he purchased OnlyFans — a platform where creators sell exclusive content directly to subscribers. After Radvinsky took the reins, the relatively small company ballooned into the largest and most profitable pornography platform in the world, making him a billionaire.

“He eventually was making $1.9 million a day from people selling their bodies, people buying the bodies — really, just images and videos of the bodies of image-bearers of God,” Allie says. “I mean, what a dirty business.”

But OnlyFans isn’t just morally bankrupt because it facilitates the sale of pornography; it’s also tied to allegations of trafficking and exploitation.

“According to a survey of OnlyFans seekers, 6% of respondents self-disclosed that traffickers helped create and market their OnlyFans account. Eleven percent were aware of minors with accounts. Thirty percent received private messages from suspected traffickers,” Allie says, citing a study from the Avery Center.

Further, “a 2024 Reuters investigation found that over 120-plus police complaints in the U.S. involved explicit content posted without consent. Case files examined by Reuters also cited more than 200 explicit videos and images of kids,” including “explicit sexual rape interactions with children,” she continues.

“[Radvinsky] made his fortune off of this, ... trying to tempt people towards accessing child sex abuse material, ... sex abuse of adults, [and] the exploitation and the objectification of bodies. That is his legacy.”

But now that death has claimed him, Radvinsky will face the justice of “his maker,” Allie says.

“Just like all of us, ... he must stand before the judgment seat of God and give an account for promoting these things, and unless he repented before death, he will pay for his sins forever and ever.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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