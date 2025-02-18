“Patriarchy Hannah” was a prominent account on the social media platform X that promoted the “tradwife” lifestyle as well as the “patriarchy."

Now, she's been exposed as one of the worst catfishes the internet has ever seen.



The account grew a large following as the woman behind the account, who called herself Hannah, posted regularly about women lacking discernment compared to men and how she was a subservient housewife to her husband, Tony, with whom she was allegedly raising 14 children.

“Women act like having children is an excuse to gain weight, and it’s not. I have 14 children & never lost my figure once,” she wrote in a post on X.

“People are appalled that my husband has a weight range that he expects me to stay in, but what they don’t know is that if he doesn’t work out for two days, I start giving him a hard time. The couple that fat shames together, stays attractive together,” she wrote in another post on X.

While “Patriarchy Hannah” had thousands of X users fooled, one user took it upon himself to investigate her claims as he grew suspicious of their veracity.

The user, Ryan Duff, alleged that “Patriarchy Hannah” was actually a 37-year-old single and childless woman named Jennifer Bays, who “Hannah” had insisted was her cousin. Even more interesting, the birthday “Hannah” had celebrated on X was the same as Bays’ birthday.

Further investigation into Bays revealed that when she was younger, she was arrested on charges of identity theft and theft.

But the tangled web she has woven only gets worse.

“She has a brother/sister,” says Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable,” who was criticized by “Patriarchy Hannah” on X numerous times. “This is someone, apparently a woman who identifies as a man, was arrested two years ago for exposing children to pornography, which is really sad.”

It has also been revealed that “Patriarchy Hannah’s” alleged husband does not exist, and the acreage she claimed to own and build homes on for each of her children was not hers either. Rather, the land was her parents'.

“Now, the question is, why does this really matter?” Stuckey says. “Does it really matter that this person was apparently faking this entire persona? Well, one, she was mentoring women, she had influence over women, and women listened to her, and women maybe even compared themselves to her or felt that they had to reach her standards of what it meant to be a godly wife and mother.”

“She built a brand upon having a large family with one income and claimed they made it work, and again, she set these standards that weren’t even real,” she continues. “And the worst part of it is that she used Christianity to spread her lie. She used the gospel, she used Scripture, she used her faith to try to push the idea that the only way to be a godly, biblical woman is to be her version of a patriarchy woman.”

