‘Absolutely evil’: Paula White’s latest Passover scam

White House faith adviser and heretical prosperity gospel “preacher” Paula White is in the news again — and once again, it’s for a far less than godly reason.

In a recent video, White encourages her viewers to “honor God” during Passover, and in return, they should be expecting seven special blessings from God, which include a personal angel, physical healing, and prosperity.

She then encourages them to “honor God” by asking viewers to send $1,000 to her and her ministry.

“I believe that when you honor God on Passover, starting on April 12 at sundown through Good Friday on the 18 and concluding on Easter Sunday, you can receive these seven supernatural blessings for you and your house,” White says in her promotional video.

“According to Exodus 23, God will assign an angel to you. He’ll be an enemy to your enemies, He’ll give you prosperity, He’ll take sickness away from you, He will give you long life, He’ll bring increase in inheritance, and He’ll give a special year of blessing,” she concludes.

The commercial then immediately goes into a voiceover, where a male voice says, “For your special Passover offering of $1,000 or more as the Holy Spirit leads. You will also receive the beautiful 10-inch Waterford Crystal cross.”

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” is horrified.

“You might laugh at this, and you might think, ‘How could anyone buy into something so gimmicky,’ but I promise, you have people in your life, especially older people, who have a dwindling savings but who believe this, that if they sow a seed of faith,” Stuckey says, “then God will repay them with some kind of blessing.”

Stuckey says the video is simply “money grabbing,” “about selfishness,” and “about self-enrichment,” which she believes is “absolutely evil.”

“So pray for Paula White, but pray for every single person that has ever listened to her and believed her. These are heretical teachings that lead straight to hell,” she adds.

