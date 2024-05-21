Troubling details emerge in pastor’s wife’s mysterious suicide

Mica Miller was the wife of pastor John Paul Miller in South Carolina before allegedly committing suicide — but her family and community are skeptical.

Mica, who was only 30 years old, was found dead on April 27 at a state park in North Carolina of what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The coroner ruled her death as a suicide.

However, according to an affidavit filed by Mica’s sister, her family is questioning the conclusion and blaming Mica’s husband for alleged abuse. Her sister recalls Mica telling her “on many occasions” that “if I end up with a bullet in my head, it was not by me. It was JP.”

The day after Mica died, her husband gave a sermon explaining that his wife had committed suicide and that she was not well mentally.

Allie Beth Stuckey, a devout Christian herself, is troubled by the video of his sermon.

“I think this is a very, very strange way, personally, to announce the death of your wife. Now, I can’t read into motivations or what that actually means, but just from my outsider perspective it seems a little weird,” Stuckey explains.

Days prior to her apparent suicide, Mica had served her husband with divorce papers and sought a no-contact order against him. This wasn’t the first time she had filed for divorce, as she had filed for one last October on the grounds of adultery, but the case was dismissed.

She had also reportedly called the police a number of times in the weeks leading up to her death for slashed tires and finding tracking devices on her car. John Paul had admitted in messages to slashing her tires.

John Paul also has a bit of a checkered past. In 1999, he was convicted of driving his pickup truck into a woman twice as she was filling sandbags near her home because of flooding. He accelerated into the woman after she asked him to slow down and dragged her 100 yards down the road.

When John Paul got divorced from his first wife — whom he had cheated on with Mica — his wife alleged in the divorce documents that John Paul had confessed to her and other church staff that he had sexual encounters with underage girls he met at the church and an addiction to prostitutes.

“I just want the truth to be known,” Stuckey says. “There are a lot of troubling details about this; there are a lot of disturbing parts.”

While it’s unclear what the truth is about Mica’s death, Stuckey does know one thing for certain.

“He should not have been a pastor. He should not have been in leadership of the church.”

