Propaganda for women: Stuckey slams MS NOW over doctored photo of Alex Pretti

In the aftermath of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting that resulted in the passing of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti, MSNBC — which now is called MS NOW — pulled an incredibly strange move.

“I don’t know why, but they decided to use this clearly doctored picture of Alex Pretti,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey says on “Relatable,” pointing out that in the doctored photo, he is tanner, more muscular, has a smaller, straighter nose, smaller chin, and wider face.

“Why would they do this? And I pointed this out on Instagram. People got very upset with me. People on the left, all the she/hers on Instagram got very upset,” Stuckey says, noting that the real photo of Pretti makes him look much more like a “left-wing agitator,” while the doctored photo makes him look like a “strong, brave veteran.”

“Now for some reason, the she/hers got really angry and the they/thems got really upset when I said that as if I am the one who manipulated the image. As if I am the one subliminally making the argument that you can only have compassion for a person when they’re tan and when they’re more handsome,” she continues.

“Like why else do you think that they’re doing this? They’re using this manipulated image because they know, human nature, as superficial as it may be, is to feel more deeply for a child who is cute or a man who is handsome or a woman who is beautiful,” she adds.

Stuckey believes that this photo is evidence that they’re specifically trying to target women with propaganda.

“We so often operate on our feelings, operate on those base instincts ... are very moved by an image, more so than we are moved by an argument. I mean, that’s what effective propaganda is,” she explains.

“It is meant to paralyze your critical thinking abilities and just make you feel,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.