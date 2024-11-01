Wrong, Mark Cuban. Trump’s tariff plan is brilliant.

Vice President Kamala Harris and businessman Mark Cuban sat down for an interview, in which they had a lot to say about former president Donald Trump.

The pair took issue with Trump’s tariff plan, with Cuban telling Kamala that Trump “doesn’t realize the impact” and that “he is going to put who knows how many small businesses out of business.”

“He is applying a machete, when a scalpel is what’s necessary,” Kamala replied.

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” and her father, Ron Simmons, believe that Cuban and Harris are wrong and that Harris’ “economic plan,” if put into action, will have much more devastating consequences.

“Her plan, by this bipartisan group, is going to cost 786,000 jobs,” Simmons explains to Stuckey, using information from the Tax Foundation. “Trump’s plan would increase it by 600,000 jobs.”

“Mark Cuban in this scenario is just a sycophant; he just is trying to say whatever agrees with her,” Simmons says. “Believe me, Mark is more concerned, which he talks about Trump being more concerned about, his own fortune and fame than he is about anything else.”

“He also called Trump a fascist, right, and you know what a fascist is?” he asks. ‘Someone that wants state control of everything. That’s what they want, and not the individual. And actually Trump is just the opposite.”

Stuckey notes that most Americans are most concerned about how Trump’s economic policy will affect their groceries, not whether or not the left is calling him a “fascist.”

“He’s going to increase the child tax care credit, which I think is a good thing to do. And a credit is different than a deduction. A credit means that if you have a $1,000 credit, and your taxes were $2,000 before the credit, they’re only $1,000 after. It’s a direct write-off,” Simmons explains.

“He’s also proposing that we allow a deduction for interest paid on auto loans. For a lot of people, especially renters, their biggest debt is their car. And you know how much cars cost these days,” he continues.

“Under Donald Trump, I think what you see, you see a return to what happened between 2017 and 2021 from an economic standpoint, which was some of the best economic times in history,” he adds.

