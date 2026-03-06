Texas is losing farms — and Nate Sheets plans to save them

Nate Sheets is not only a fifth-generation Texan, entrepreneur, and founder of Nature Nate’s Honey, but he’s now the Texas agriculture commissioner — and he has big plans for Texas.

Sheets ran on supporting local Texas farmers, protecting local agriculture, and improving the quality of the food we eat.

“I’m running to be Texas agriculture commissioner because we’re losing agriculture like never before and we have a pandemic of health crisis related to the food that we’re eating in America,” Sheets told BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey’s father, Ron Simmons, on “Relatable.”

“I’ve been endorsed by Governor Greg Abbott. I want to make agriculture great again. And we're going to get out there and help farmers and ranchers. We lost 68 farms this week, and we don’t have to continue to do that,” he explained.

And Simmons believes Sheets has it in him to do just that, noting that on each jar of honey, Sheets used to have his cellphone number, which he would answer in the middle of the night.

Now, Sheets keeps a Bible verse on each jar of honey.

“He followed in the footsteps of those businessmen, like the Greens with Hobby Lobby, that not only … talk the talk, but walk the walk in their business world to help build the kingdom," Simmons explains.

“He’s committed to trying to help Texas live a healthier life,” he says, “and the Department of Agriculture in Texas is a big part of doing that.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.