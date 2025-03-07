‘Conservative-coded’: Is ‘White Lotus’ secretly anti-woke?

After years of mainstream television poking fun of conservatives and Christianity, it appears that with the election of President Donald Trump — that trend may be changing.

“The White Lotus,” a popular HBO show, stunned viewers when a scene between three of the main characters — who are well-off women — took a turn for the conservative and seemed to poke fun at liberal bias.

“I didn’t know you went to church,” one of the women said to her friend Kate, played by actress Leslie Bibb, asking if her church was full of “Bible thumpers.”

“The people are more conservative than, like, L.A. people,” Kate replied.

“Is that weird for you?” her friend asked, adding, “If I was just around a bunch of Texans who voted for Trump, I guess I’d just feel a little alienated.”

The conversation got even more awkward when Kate explained that she herself is an “independent,” married to a Republican, and when she was asked if she voted for Trump, she smirked before saying, “Are we really going to talk about Trump tonight?”

Her friends looked on in horror.

“I think that that is probably an accurate representation because a lot of people moved from California to Austin, their husbands were already conservative, but especially after everything in 2020, they started going to church,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” comments.

“They started seeing, ‘Oh, these Trump supporters, they’re not these deranged neanderthals that the media tells me they are,’” she continues, “And then they get this kind of reaction from some of their friends who have been distanced from them.”

According to Bibb, the episode was actually written in 2022, before the season was originally set to be filmed in January 2023. The show was put on hold due to the SAG strike.

“Now that the episode dropped after the 2024 election, it takes on a new significance,” Bibb said in an interview, adding, “Everything feels so divisive, yet we’re not. I mean, they’re all sort of passionate women, and have all these feelings with all these different stances.”

“Oh, this is conservative-coded,” Stuckey laughs. “To say that there are all different kinds of women with all different kinds of stances, it’s only conservatives who talk like that, especially when you’re in Hollywood.”

“It also just seems a part of this cultural shift that it’s kind of OK to not depict Trump supporters as stupid and ugly all the time,” she adds.

