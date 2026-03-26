This 'Love Is Blind' couple shocked Allie Beth Stuckey: 'He wants a God-fearing woman'

The reality dating show “Love Is Blind” is drawing some unexpected attention — not for the usual romance and drama, but for the faith and family-first message this latest season may be sending viewers.

And BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey is highlighting the two couples this season that send this message: one divided over views on children and commitment and another bonding over a shared Christian faith.

“People are talking about this season in particular for a couple reasons. One, because of how one couple talks about kids, one contestant, and how the sister really just kind of doesn't like kids and talks about kids as if they’re burdens,” Stuckey explains.

“But then on the other side of it, you’ve got this very Christian, stable-seeming couple that is sharing this really sweet testimony,” she says.

In the show, Emma, who is dating Mike, is unsure of having children, while Mike sees children as a nonnegotiable. The issue begins to fester and grow when Emma’s sister, who has her own children, tells the couple that if she could go back and choose — she wouldn’t have children.

The pair made it to the altar, but Mike said no to marriage, explaining that he couldn’t marry a woman who didn’t want kids.

Stuckey believes he made the “right decision.”

“I’m not saying that Emma is unmarriable or, you know, inherently bad. Maybe she’ll make a different decision. It’s not even only the kids' thing. It’s just that self-centered mentality that I think is not going to be good for anyone, and I really hope that Mike finds the woman for him,” she says.

Another couple, Vic and Christine, became a fan favorite when they not only fell in love with each other, but they shared a level of faith that is rarely represented on reality television.

“In one of the first dates between this couple, the guy, Vic, mentions that he wants a God-fearing woman. And then the woman, Christine, ends one of their early dates with prayer,” Stuckey explains.

“I don’t really know anything else about them or, you know, their theology or anything like that, but I just think that is a sweet moment that you don’t typically see on TV,” she continues.

And in an interview with Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News, the couple elaborated on their faith-based relationship.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations about covenant versus contract, and there is such a really true meaning behind that of when you have that covenant and you have that foundation. It makes a world of difference in the relationship,” Christine told McEnany.

“I’ve never felt so confident and so at peace and ease in a relationship, let alone a marriage, which can be stressful and difficult, especially when it happens so quickly, but God’s been very, very present,” she added.

“That’s incredible,” Stuckey comments, shocked. “I, you know, don’t necessarily recommend finding your future husband or wife on a reality TV show because so much gossip and innuendo and temptation and sensationalism typically can color the relationship, and it can make it really difficult to truly get to know someone.”

“But God can work through anything. And I love that He really hoisted up a couple to hopefully be an example to other people,” she continues, adding, “And you never know who this is going to reach.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.