Trump vows to destroy Thomas Massie. Will he win?

The HR 1968 Continuing Resolution was passed in the House of Representatives in order to prevent a federal government shutdown and will trim $13 billion in non-defense spending from the levels in the 2024 budget year and increase defense spending by $6 billion if written into law.

While most Republicans are on board, Thomas Massie has refused to sign the bill — and Rand Paul has also spoken out against it.

“Despite @DOGE’s findings of loony left-wing USAID programs, the Republican spending bill continues to fund the very foreign aid @elonmusk proposes to cut! The bill continues spending at the inflated pandemic levels and will add $2T to the debt this year. Count me as a hell no!” Paul wrote in a post on social media platform X.

“Marco Rubio came out today and said 83% of USAID programs have been terminated,” Allie Beth Stuckey’s father, Ron Simmons, tells Stuckey on “Relatable.” “So I’m not sure what Rand Paul is saying. It may not be doing everything he wants it to, I get that, but we are making progress and the wheels of progress do not turn on a dime.”

“And this is what your friend Thomas Massie does not understand,” he continues. “Take a win when you can get a win, and go back, and get another win later. That’s what you do.”

“His beef, it seems like, is that he doesn’t believe, just in principle, in these omnibus bills. He wants the bills to be separated so the American people and so Congress actually have time to read what is in them,” Stuckey counters.

“I appreciate that level of transparency, I think his constituents do. I’m not even saying that you’re wrong,” she continues, noting that Trump is now taking his attack on Massie too far.

“Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic ‘NO’ vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past. HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight. He reminds me of Liz Cheney before her historic, record breaking fall (loss!) The people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch. DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS???” he continued.

“That’s too far. I agree with you on that one,” Simmons responds.

“I mean, that’s insane,” Stuckey agrees.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.