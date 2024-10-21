'Trans' male athlete caused her brain bleed — now she’s speaking out

Payton McNabb is a former volleyball player who suffered devastating injuries at the young age of 17, when her team was faced with a transgender player on the opposite end of the court.

“I’m not tall enough to block, so I never block. I always just do tips, and it works for every other team except for this one,” McNabb tells Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable.” “I was back there and I got hit right in the face, they guess it was about 70 miles per hour."

“It knocked me unconscious, he spiked the ball,” she says, adding, “I love sports, it’s brought so much into my life. But unfortunately, everything was taken away that day, because of a boy. And it was just completely avoidable, which is the thing, so that’s why it’s so frustrating to me.”

While women who play sports are told that injuries are unavoidable no matter who’s on the other team, McNabb completely disagrees.

“You’re going to get hurt, which like obviously, but not to that extreme of an injury, unless you’re playing against a boy,” she says.

McNabb recalls being unconscious for 30 seconds, and when she came to, she heard a scream in the background, while the rest of the gym went silent.

“Once I woke up, the trainer for the other team, he asked me if I knew what just happened to me. And I was like, ‘Yeah, that boy just hit me in the face,’” McNabb explains. “We were not allowed to talk about it, so he didn’t know what to say, so he just kind of rushed me off the court.”

The doctors immediately referred McNabb to a neurologist when it became obvious that she was suffering from a brain bleed.

“I was just completely off, I was repeating things over and over again, I was sleeping all the time, didn’t have any balance really, was falling everywhere, my memory was just not good. It was a really hard time,” she explains, noting that her official diagnosis was a brain bleed, a concussion, and permanent whiplash.

“You’re lucky that your neck didn’t or your spinal cord didn’t actually snap,” Stuckey says, disturbed.

“That’s what the doctor said, and they were so confused on how I got this bad of an injury in a high school volleyball game,” she says, adding, “so then my mom finally had to be like, ‘Well, it was a guy.’”

