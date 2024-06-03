‘Nonbinary’ teacher pushes chemical castration for kids; Stuckey fights back with facts

Of all the debates raging between the left and the right, whether or not children should be allowed to medically transition is arguably one of — if not the — most important one.

Allie Beth Stuckey of "Relatable" has been unwavering in her position that children should not be allowed to medically transition, and she made her case during a recent debate with Desmond Fambrini on "The Ellen Fisher Podcast."

When Fambrini cites approval for puberty blockers from the American Psychiatric Association and the Trevor Project, Stuckey is ready.

“I would say, unfortunately, a lot of those institutions and the people in those institutions are captured by a particular ideology that really sacrifices the well-being of kids, so my answer to that question would be unequivocally no,” Stuckey says.

“If you’re thinking about puberty blockers, 10, 11, 12 years old, you certainly do not have the ability yet to understand the long-term consequences of what you’re putting your body through. Not only your body, but also your mind actually requires puberty to be healthy,” she adds.

Stuckey explains that these are “irreversible procedures and processes that kids cannot consent to because they do not have the mental ability to understand the long-term repercussions.”

One of those long-term repercussions is fertility, which Stuckey believes is one of the more important reasons not to medically transition children.

“Not everyone’s focus is fertility,” Fambrini fires back, before Stuckey explains that children don't know whether or not they’re going to want kids when they’re young — so to take that away from them is cruel.

“Also, for example, the decay of the uterus when you have too much testosterone in your body as a woman. All different kinds of physical maladies that come with trying to change your body into what it can never be,” Stuckey adds.

Not only are there physical maladies, but the pain of detransitioners around the world is hard to ignore.

“Not only did they detransition and realize, ‘Oh, I want to be a mom,’ they realized, ‘Oh, I really want to breastfeed. Now, I can’t do that.’ And unfortunately, the adults in their life had the same mentality that kind of you just expressed, that, ‘Well, if you can drive a car, you can decide to cut your healthy breasts off.’ And now they’re living forever with that guilt,” Stuckey explains to Fambrini.

When Fambrini notes that the stats reflect that individuals are happier after medically transitioning, Stuckey again disagrees.

“I am not basing my disapproval of and disagreement with transition on the rates of regret or not. I think it is objectively, morally, ethically wrong to mutilate your body, in particular as a child,” she explains.

“I am never going to be for the blocking of puberty or the chemical castration of a young person.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.