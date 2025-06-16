Officer meets machete-wielding male running at her with a little more firepower, just-released bodycam video shows

The Houston Police Department last week released bodycam video showing officers pursuing and shooting a male armed with a machete on May 16.

Police received a call around 3:25 p.m. from a Family Dollar in the 5100 block of Almeda Road regarding a male who stole items from the store — and then threatened employees while brandishing a knife while on the way out, KPRC-TV reported.

'Stop! Put your hands up!'

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Earnest Duke Harrison, the station said.

Officers encountered Harrison at the Southmore Boulevard bridge over Highway 288, KPRC said.

The department's video includes bodycam clips from three officers. The officers pursued the suspect from both ends of the bridge.

The officer closest to Harrison runs toward him while yelling, "Stop! Put your hands up!" But Harrison keeps running toward the officer while holding the machete aloft in his right hand.

The officer — whom police identified as Officer L. Jumonji — fired at Harrison and hit him, the station said.

Video shows Harrison immediately collapsing on the bridge, after which he's disarmed and handcuffed.

The officer who opened fire as well as other officers are seen on the bridge rendering aid to the suspect. After they roll the suspect on his back, one officer notices the suspect suffered a "gunshot in the head." By the end of the bodycam video, five officers are seen on the bridge.

Paramedics took Harrison to the hospital in critical condition, KPRC said, adding that the officer who shot the suspect was not hurt.

Doctors pronounced Harrison dead on May 20, the station said.

Police told KPRC that Officer Jumonji has been with the department since December 2021.

“As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents in the Houston city limits, this case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office,” police added to the station.

Blaze News on Monday asked an employee at the Family Dollar in question for comment about the robbery, but the employee said, "We're not able to talk about any of that," as the matter is "still under investigation."

