Crooks caught on video punching, pistol-whipping man in broad daylight near crowded park. Again, bystanders don't do a thing.

Two males were caught on video punching and pistol-whipping a victim in broad daylight Sunday afternoon near Atlanta's Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, WAGA-TV reported.

Once again, bystanders failed to intervene.

'It's, like, where's the human decency, you know?'

Blaze News on Wednesday reported about an incident in Houston during which people were caught on video simply watching while three males beat up a victim who later died.

As for Sunday's 4:30 p.m. attack in Atlanta, police posted cellphone video of the beatdown on Instagram in the hopes that viewers will recognize the suspects.

The clip shows the attack taking place next to a walkway. The victim is on his back and side on grass and covering up while two males stand over him and repeatedly punch him; one of the suspects pistol-whips the victim and appears to take a gun from him. It appears a third individual uses a foot to hold the victim's shoulder down.

Just a short distance away from the violence, the video shows large groups of people — kids and adults — gathered under the sunshine at picnic tables and a large grassy area. Indeed, WAGA said the location is "typically filled with families."

Bizarrely, while the attack is still in progress just inches away, an apparent bystander is seen taking the time to stand a bicycle on its wheels against a pole; he then walks away.

Police said they met with the male victim, who suffered cuts to his head and face and seemed disoriented. Police said he was treated at the scene by EMS personnel.

Police said during the incident, a firearm one of the suspects was holding apparently discharged, but the victim wasn't shot.

Police said both male suspects fled the scene on foot, and robbery investigators are actively investigating the incident.

Police said those with information about the incident can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Police said those who come forward don't have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

People at park react to attack

WAGA spoke with people at the park in the days following the attack.

"It's like, where's the human decency, you know?" one woman told the station.

"Honestly, it's crazy to think because there are so many people walking around that you wouldn't think that something like that would happen here," Dove Aldaz added to WAGA.

Brian Parrales — who was walking his dogs — added to the station that because the beatdown happened in broad daylight, it "makes it feel less safe" in the area.

But WAGA said Parrales protects himself: "I carry whenever I feel like I need to, and then I have my pups. So I'm usually fine."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!