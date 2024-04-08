VIRAL: TikToker pays rent to boyfriend of 8 years, remodels his house for free

When Allie Beth Stuckey stumbled across the following tweet, she couldn’t help but be sucked in by the sheer absurdity of the situation.

“Oh, that is absolutely correct,” Allie says in response to the tweet.

“This is the context: There's a 28-year-old woman on TikTok (she's now deactivated her account). ... She's helping her boyfriend of eight years remodel his house; however, he purchased the house in his name, is charging her rent, and is, according to her, making her pay half of the remodeling expenses,” she reports.

When the woman was criticized for allowing herself to be taken advantage of, she posted a video explaining why it was “totally fine” that her boyfriend hasn’t proposed after eight years of dating and that she’s “still an adult who needs a place to live” and “just happens to pay that money to [her] boyfriend.”

She also said that as far as “doing this work for free and ... not gaining equity,” she “[doesn’t] see it as [her] place to reap those gains,” because she “didn't have the ability to take on [a homeowner’s] risk.”

Allie is mortified by the situation.

“Whether this woman realizes it or not, she has, in her mind, become a wife. She has, in her mind, committed her body and her heart and her soul and her mind and her money to this person who very clearly does not care about her,” she says.

“He might care about her in some way, but he doesn't care about her enough to take care of her and to marry her and to protect and to provide for her like a man should because he doesn’t want to. What did we say last time? If he wanted to, he would.”

To @crotchner2’s tweet about doing all the work for someone else’s future benefit, Allie says, “I do think that’s true.”

“You are wasting your time and your energy and your money and your love on someone who ultimately is going to commit to someone else besides you, and that's just the harsh truth of it.”

