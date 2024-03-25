Ladies: If he wanted to, he would

Is five years too long for a man to wait to propose?

A recent post on X asked users this question and referenced a real relationship between a woman who is 32 and a man who is 35. The relationship has lasted five years, but the man claims he’s not ready to move in with her or “commit.”

Allie Beth Stuckey has an answer, especially considering the post doesn’t give any extenuating circumstances or reasons besides not being ready.

“Based on that knowledge, I am saying goodbye. Goodbye, you break up with him and you move on,” Stuckey says.

“He is a manchild at this point, there is a failure to launch, there is something going on here.”

Stuckey believes that when a man truly loves a woman, committing is a non-issue.

“If he wanted to, he would,” she says.

“He will stop at nothing to pursue you, to secure the relationship, to make sure that you are together forever,” she adds.

However, the age of the two in the relationship referenced is a huge factor in Stuckey’s opinion — as women have a biological clock to consider. Since they’re in their 30s, he is simply wasting her time.

“You are wasting your most fertile years on losers. Do not do that. Do not waste your most fertile years on weak men who will not commit,” she explains.

Stuckey has a parting message for those stuck in relationships with men who won’t commit.

“I know you’re scared of being single, I know you’re scared of being alone, I know that you’re sad because all of your friends are getting married and you’re tired of being the bridesmaid and never the bride,” she says.

“Do not settle. It is better to be single and sad than married and stuck.”

