What ‘He Gets Us’ Super Bowl commercial gets wrong

In 2022, “He Gets Us” — a nondenominational campaign aimed at shifting public discourse toward Jesus and Christianity — was launched. Since its debut, we’ve seen several television commercials, billboards, and online advertisements, but none so popular as the campaign's Super Bowl ads.

This year’s commercial, titled “What Is Greatness?” featured several scenes of various people helping out and being kind to their neighbors. These scenes included a barber giving a homeless man a beard trim, a man power-washing the words “GO BACK” off a home implied to belong to illegal immigrants, a man in a John 3:16 hat hugging another man at an LGBTQ+ Pride event, and a man in a wheelchair lifted up by the crowd that surrounds him, among several others.

The message is: “Jesus showed us what greatness really is.”

While it’s true that Jesus is the ultimate example of greatness, the ad gets a lot wrong about our Savior, says Allie Beth Stuckey.

She's not surprised, though. LERMA/ is the “far-left, pro-LGBTQ ad agency” that produced the advertisement. LERMA/’s website outlines the company’s intentions to promote “LGBTQIA+ visibility in marketing.” The website also states that “He Gets Us tells the story of Jesus through a modern lens to demonstrate the way he fought for radical love and inclusion.”

Except the commercial doesn’t really tell the story of Jesus, at least in terms of his life, death, and resurrection, says Allie.

It also gets the idea of godly love and inclusion wrong. While Jesus certainly radically loved people and wanted all to be included in God’s plan for salvation, evidenced by John 3:16, he was in no way “inclusive” by modern standards, which argue that we must accept and celebrate every idea under the sun.

Allie points to Matthew 7:13-14 as evidence: “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.”

Further, Jesus told “everyone who he came into contact with to ‘go and sin no more,”’ she adds.

While it may seem strange that a Christian campaign would choose an advertising agency with these views, it makes sense when you look at what He Gets Us stands for.

Allie reads from the campaign’s website: “No matter who you are, you are invited to explore the story of Jesus and consider what it means for your life.”

“Well, that’s not the gospel,” she says, pointing out that the text leaves out any mention of our “need for a savior.”

It also claims that Jesus “showed that the greatest thing we could be is in humble service to others,” which is “not completely true,” says Allie, noting that loving others is only great when it’s an outflow of our primary love for God.

Overall, the ad affirms the worldly message that Jesus was just this “moralistic hippie teacher,” which is an “outright misrepresentation of who Jesus is.”

