Allie Beth Stuckey: 'Wuthering Heights' film is ‘hyper-sexualized’ and ‘totally immoral’

The Margot Robbie-led film adaptation of Emily Bronte’s "Wuthering Heights" has been on the tip of every woman's tongue as of late — because the marketing has been aimed at every woman — including BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey.

“I’ve seen all kinds of marketing for this that has been really effective because I thought, OK, I might want to go see this. It’s based on a classic novel,” Stuckey says on “Relatable,” adding that she also is a fan of Margot Robbie.

“So there is, like, this deep obsession in this storyline, and that is true of the book. It is just hyper-sexualized, it seems like in the movie,” she adds.

The story begins with young Catherine Earnshaw and the orphaned Heathcliff — who has no last name — forming an intense bond under her abusive father’s roof.

“Then as adults, their unspoken passion clashes with class barriers. Catherine marries the wealthy, refined Edgar Linton for social security and stability, driving the devastated Heathcliff away. And then years later, Heathcliff returns mysteriously rich and more attractive and transformed,” Stuckey explains.

“And that reignites their fiery, now completely forbidden connection. Not only forbidden because of the class disparity that once existed, but also because she is married. And then she also gets pregnant, and this leads to explicit torrid affairs, and Heathcliff enacts revenge,” she continues.

The story continues on with Heathcliff gaining ultimate control over his enemies' freedom, estates, social standing, and their daily lives.

However, the film is being promoted as “inspired by the greatest love story of all time.”

“It also carries this tagline, which I think is important to the theme that we’re talking about, ‘Drive me mad.’ This idea that the greatest love story of all time has to do with insanity and jealousy and bitterness and cruelty and torture and revenge and also these very, very hypersexual, and it seems even edging on violent, sexual affairs, that these two lovers are having even during pregnancy,” Stuckey says.

The marketing for the film itself has involved actress Margot Robbie and actor Jacob Elordi acting infatuated with each other in their personal lives — despite Robbie being a married mother.

“I think it’s strange how you can kind of push the boundaries of what is acceptable in a relationship between a man and a woman. Not just on screen. I still think there’s something morally wrong with that obviously,” Stuckey says.

“They probably feel this way about each other, which you could argue is troubling in itself. It is also part of marketing. But it is what draws women in ... it builds this idea in women’s minds that this is the greatest love story ever told,” she adds.

Stuckey likens the storyline of "Wuthering Heights" to "The Notebook," which she calls “totally immoral, totally unethical, not at all a healthy idea of what love and romance and marriage and pursuit should look like.”

“But it really does affect the mind of people, married or unmarried, and setting our standards for what romance and love should actually look like,” she adds.

