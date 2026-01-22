4 radical bills + 1 executive order: Spanberger's Virginia is already spiraling into crime and racism in just days

It’s been less than a week since Democrat Abigail Spanberger was sworn in as Virginia’s governor, and already her unhinged liberal policies are poisoning the state, says BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales.

“She's a deranged, liberal, white woman, so she's handling it about how you would expect,” she sneers.

As one of her first actions after being sworn in, Spanberger signed an executive order rescinding her predecessor Glenn Youngkin's directive that required state law enforcement, including Virginia State Police and corrections, to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on immigration enforcement.

“I've explained this to you multiple times,” says Sara. “They want the criminals.”

“You had Glenn Youngkin. You could have actually made some progress to not be a total hellhole, and instead, they were like, ‘Nope, nope, nope — we want the law-abiding Americans to not feel safe."’

On top of that, just days before Spanberger’s swearing-in, Democratic delegates rushed in bills that critics argue will fuel crime and anti-white racism in Virginia.

For example, Delegate Alfonso Lopez (D) introduced a bill (HB912) that will “guarantee illegal alien children free education in Virginia.”

“Come on over. It's all free,” retorts Sara.

Delegate Sam Rasoul (D) introduced a bill (HB1070) that aims to “prohibit the state from mentioning an accused criminal's prior conviction to the jury during the guilt phase of the trial.”

“They won't hold it against them that they've just gone on to commit crime after crime after crime after crime” scoffs Sara.

“But wait, there’s more.”

Delegate Rae Cousins (D) introduced a bill (HB863) that removes mandatory minimum prison sentences for many crimes, including rape, manslaughter, assaulting a police officer, possession and distribution of child pornography, and repeat violent felonies.

“You guys think that I'm being hyperbolic. I'm not,” Sara insists. “They want the crime and the criminals to thrive in the state of Virginia.”

But perhaps the worst bill came from Delegate Jeion A. Ward (D), who introduced a bill (HB61) that proposes giving state contracts under $100,000 almost exclusively to businesses owned by women, minorities, or veterans — effectively shutting out white men unless no one else qualifies — and even then allows the state to award the contract to a preferred business if their bid is up to 5% higher than a white male-owned bid.

“Guys, the DOJ needs to sue them like yesterday. ... That is blatant discrimination,” says Sara.

“By the way, if you live in Virginia, get the hell out. [Spanberger] is raising taxes on basically everything from retail delivery — so like Amazon, Uber Eats, FedEx, UPS, guns and ammo, you name it.”

Virginia, she says, “had something good,” and then it elected a “crazy, liberal, white [woman],” and now “just like that,” it’s been “run into the ground.”

To hear more of Sara’s commentary, watch the full episode above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.