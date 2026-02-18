‘An effing disgrace’: Schumer introduces bill to protect Pride flag nationwide

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is fighting to get the gay Pride flag recognized at the same level as the U.S. flag in the eyes of the federal government — which would give it similar protections as the American flag, military flags, and POW/MIA flags.

“The Trump administration’s removal of the Pride rainbow flag from the Stonewall National Monument is a deeply outrageous action that must be reversed. It’s an effing disgrace,” Schumer began.

“When the Trump administration ripped the Pride flag down, it was a direct attack on this community. An attempt to chip away at hard-won civil rights. So today we’re fighting back and taking action,” he continued.

“I am introducing legislation to designate the Pride flag as a congressionally authorized flag in America. And that means it can be flown here and everywhere else. And no one, no one, no one can take it down,” he added.

“Wow, tackling the big issues of the day,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” annoyed. “Thank you, Chuck Schumer, for doing the heavy lifting to help out average Americans.”

“You’re not doing anything to get rid of all of the illegal criminals that are in our country. In fact, you’re fighting it at every turn. You’re not doing anything to address inflation. It was the Republicans that did that. You’re not doing anything to protect children from harm,” she continues.

“You are not doing anything to make Americans' lives better. But thank God you’re fighting over a flag. … It’s actually despicable how disgusting these people are,” she adds, pointing out that Democrats weren’t this defensive and loving of gay people all that long ago.

“Schumer himself was against gay marriage back in the day. He even voted in favor of the Defense of Marriage Act in 1996, which of course defined marriage as one man and one woman. They were all in agreement on that,” she adds.

