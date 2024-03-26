Biden is FURIOUS after he finds out why his polling numbers are dropping

When Joe Biden was informed of his polling situation in the battleground states of Michigan and Georgia, he was not happy.

This was reflected in a report detailing Biden’s angry response to finding out that his actions haven’t been pleasing his own voter base.

“There’s a report that when President Biden was told his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas was starting to affect his poll numbers,” Doocy said to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. “The quote is, ‘He began to shout and swear.’”

“So, when he does that, is he shouting and swearing about Netanyahu or about Hamas or about his poll numbers?” Doocy asked.

This is not a good sign for Biden, as his base may be a little too radicalized for him — and Sara Gonzales is well aware, noting that they’re angry he hasn’t given a “fist bump to Hamas.”

“That is your own base kind of shooting back at you,” Eric July tells Gonzales, explaining that it’s because “they have kind of radicalized not just, of course, the people, if you will, but even members of their party and how they generally approach the situation with Israel.”

Matthew Marsden is in agreement, saying, “They eat their own.”

“They do because there’s no real underlying higher moral order for them,” he continues. “When you have that situation, you end up cannibalizing each other.”

This is why the right has a stronger chance of winning than the left.

“We actually have morals, and we have objectives that we want to achieve,” Marsden adds.

