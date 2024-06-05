Biden ‘gaslights’ American people; issues executive order that will NOT close the border

Joe Biden has just issued an executive order to “temporarily prevent migrants from seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.”

While most of the media is acting as though Biden is actually closing the border, Sara Gonzales sees right through it.

“If you have the ability to close the border then close the freaking border now, we don’t need to wait until we have a seven day average of daily crossings that hits 2,500. We don’t need to wait for that,” Gonzales says.

“But Joe Biden says, ‘No, no, no, that’s fine, I will abuse my authority and I will just issue an executive border to only activate closing the border when we hit that 2,500 mark, and then the border would reopen when crossings stay below a daily average of 1,500 for seven consecutive days,’” she adds.

“It’s almost as if they don’t actually want a solution at all,” Eric July agrees. “This is why you got this kind of cat and mouse game going on.”

Gonzales calls what they’re doing “gaslighting,” before listening to what Biden had to say regarding his executive order.

“I’ve come here today to do what the Republicans in Congress refuse to do: take the necessary steps to secure our border. Four months ago, after weeks of intense negotiation between my staff and Democrats and Republicans, we came to a clear, clear bipartisan deal,” Biden said.

“It was the strongest border security agreement in decades, but then Republicans in Congress, not all, but walked away from it. Why? Because Donald Trump told them to. He told the Republicans, which has been published widely by many of you, that he didn’t want to fix the issue, he wanted to use it to attack me.”

“It was a cynical, an extremely cynical political move and a complete disservice to the American people who are looking for us to not weaponize the border but to fix it,” he concluded.

Gonzales can’t believe what she’s hearing.

“Joe Biden, the man who has done nothing for nearly four years at the border, and not only done nothing but actually reversed all of the policies that Trump had that were working.”

