FBI ARRESTS ANOTHER SPY: Do Democrats have a Chinese spy problem?

Linda Sun is the former deputy chief of staff to New York Governor Kathy Hochul and a former aide to former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Now, she’s facing a federal indictment for allegedly operating as an undisclosed agent of the People’s Republic of China.

Sun was arrested by the FBI at her $3.6 million home in Long Island on charges of being a foreign agent for the CCP.

Federal prosecutors believe that she schemed to advance the interests of the CCP while working in the New York state government in exchange for millions of dollars, and are charging her with failing to register as a foreign agent, visa fraud, and alien smuggling.

Her husband has also been charged in a money laundering conspiracy, which is reported to have afforded the pair their lavish lifestyle, complete with their extravagant Long Island home, a $1.9 million condo in Hawaii, and a 2024 Ferrari.

“Being an agent of the CCP really pays, apparently,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments.

Sun reportedly blocked Taiwan from accessing Governor Hochul, altered New York State messaging to be more favorable to the CCP, removed any references to Taiwan, and ensured that New York officials did not publicly address the CCP’s persecution of the Uyghurs.

The CCP agent began her political career as chief of staff for New York State Assembly member Grace Meng, who is now a member of Congress. Meng’s father, Jimmy Meng, was the first Asian-American to be elected to the legislature in New York history.

He was later arrested for wire fraud during an FBI sting investigation.

“I’m just saying, if Linda Sun’s mentor was Grace Meng, whose father we already know was arrested for wire fraud,” Gonzales says. “It seems like all of these people are corrupt. Seems like maybe we should look into this woman who is now in Congress.”

Sun was a part of the diversity initiative under Cuomo and made it clear she didn’t believe there were enough Asian-Americans working in the government.

“I’m unsure how you can argue, how you can sit there and argue as an Asian person there isn’t enough representation in the government when you are literally Asian and you got your start working with Asians who were working in the government,” Gonzales comments.

“Make that make sense,” she adds.

Gonzales also notes that this isn’t the only time a Democrat has been outed as a Chinese spy, as Democrat Eric Swalwell was found to have had an affair with a Chinese spy.

“Democrats have kind of a big Chinese spy problem,” Gonzales says.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.