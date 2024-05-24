EXPLOSIVE new details in Hunter Biden case; could he be a CIA asset?

Damning new details in Hunter Biden’s case have emerged, one of which Sara Gonzales calls “very explosive.”

According to whistleblower Gary Shapley, the CIA blocked federal investigators from interviewing Hunter Biden’s "sugar brother" Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris during the five-year tax probe into Hunter’s tax crimes.

The House Oversight Committee and Judiciary Committee chairman were informed by the whistleblower that the intelligence agency stopped IRS and Justice Department investigators from interviewing Morris in August 2021.

The whistleblower also claimed that two DOJ officials were “summoned to discuss Kevin Morris” to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, for their investigation into Hunter Biden.

“They were provided a classified briefing in relation to Morris, and, as a result, we could no longer pursue him as a witness,” Gonzales reads. “What it said,” she adds, shocked.

Apparently, it was unclear how the CIA became aware that Morris was a potential witness and why agents were not told about the meeting in advance or invited to participate in it — which is a “deviation of normal investigative processes.”

“You know what else is a deviation of normal investigative processes? For the CIA to be involved in a domestic tax fraud investigation,” Gonzales says. “I don’t think the CIA is supposed to be involved in these sorts of domestic matters.”

“So, why in the hell is the CIA breaking the law seemingly to intervene in a domestic investigation? Who is the CIA asset? It’s got to be one of them, right? It’s got to be either Hunter Biden or his buddy Kevin Morris,” she says, adding, “It’s making more sense as to why Hunter was involved in so many foreign companies, why he was involved in Burisma, why he was involved in CEFC.”

“So, I think America needs to know: Is Joe Biden’s son a CIA asset?”

