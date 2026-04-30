Come along with Sara Gonzales as she busts ANOTHER alleged H-1B visa scam in Texas

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is back again with yet another case of suspected H-1B fraud in the state of Texas.

This investigation took Sara to the city of Allen to a day care called “Allen Infant Care Center” and its neighboring autism behavioral therapy clinic, “DFW ABA Center” — both of which are owned by Golden Qi Holdings LLC.

When Sara visited these two locations, she witnessed the same thing she’s been seeing in these investigations: nothing — no people, no operations, no anything but empty facilities.

And yet according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, collectively these two businesses have sponsored at least 37 H-1B workers and filed more than 50 labor condition applications since their openings.

“The thing that is so curious about this one, when you go digging in the data and the LCAs, is that you wouldn't think that a day-care center would need market research analysts or supply chain analysts,” says Sara, “and yet this company actually told the United States government that they needed foreign workers to fill those jobs.”

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara brings her audience along as she busts what appears to be another potential H-1B scam in Texas.

During her investigation, Sara happened to run into a whistleblower, who gave her the insider scoop on the alleged sham companies.

The whistleblower claims a man named Yao is behind a pay-to-play visa scheme, allegedly selling visas to foreigners.

“I know that he has sponsored people with visas, and then he gets them to work for him for next to nothing,” the whistleblower said, noting that these recipients are from “families of means” and are able to pay $20,000 for their visas.

“Someone's paying their rent, paying their car payments and all of that stuff, because when they’re working here, they're not earning enough to make rent. So the arrangement is made in China. … Once they get here, he either puts them to work for cheap, or they set about trying to find work where someone will genuinely sponsor them,” the whistleblower continued, adding that most of these people are young, highly educated women here on student visas.

The whistleblower also told Sara that Mr. Yao’s father is “high up in the [Chinese] government.”

“What turned me was seeing how much — I’m talking hundreds of thousands of dollars — for PPP loans. … Then there was another handout from Texas Workforce Commission for child care centers,” the whistleblower continues.

But despite these substantial government assistance programs, Mr. Yao, argues the whistleblower, has used “none of it” on anything related to the day care or autism center.

Sara then did what she always does: confront the alleged culprit.

In the next part of the video, she speaks with Mr. Yao, who is driving a metallic BMW sports car, and asks him to explain his visa sponsorships and share his public access files.

After an unsuccessful back-and-forth, Mr. Yao failed to answer any questions and promised his attorney would call.

Afterward, Sara did some more digging and found even more suspicious information.

“They had PPP loans in both the first and second round of the loans given and forgiven upwards of $100,000. They had a 2022 bankruptcy filing. On top of that, a lot of their employees are listed elsewhere, including Los Angeles, California,” she says. “I'm not sure what someone living in L.A. could actually do for a day-care center, but I'd like to find out.”

“Interestingly enough, there was one LCA that was filed that, I guess, would fit the vibe of this place for a kindergarten teacher, but then the obvious question becomes: Why would you need to import a foreign kindergarten teacher? You can't find any here?” she asks.

Sara vows to send all of the information she has gathered on Mr. Yao and his businesses to her contacts at the USCIS and the Department of Labor.

“We’re going to get you,” she warned Mr. Yao as he drove away.

To see the footage of Sara’s reporting, watch the video above.

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