‘Demonic’ transgender Christmas song wants to make Jesus ‘trans-masculine’

The transgender community isn’t pleased with Christmas — mostly because it’s not all about they/them — which is why two of them created a transgender holiday song that has racked up thousands of likes on Instagram .

“I think we all agree that Christmas isn’t trans enough so this is our decree to fill it with transgender stuff,” the two sing in their song, titled “Make Christmas Trans Again.”

“What if Jesus was trans-masculine?” one asks, while the other chimes in, “What if Santa was Saint Nichola?”

“What if all we want for Christmas is HRT for all of us?” they sing together again, before belting out, “It’s going to be a transgender Christmas!”

The song goes on to advocate for setting “boundaries” with family, “yassifying” the Christmas tree, and “harvesting” a pair of “chesnuts” and “roasting them out back.”

“I don’t think you need to set boundaries with your family. I think your family’s fine if you just skip Christmas and don’t show up. I think your family’s probably okay with that,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments.

“You guys are awful people, and I feel like I need an exorcism from just watching that,” she adds.

“I’m looking forward to the transgendering Ramadan. ... Or is it just Christians they want to attack?” BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden chimes in.

“I mean it was literally the third thing they said on that video was about Jesus. Like why? … It’s not about acceptance. It’s about poking us again,” he adds.

