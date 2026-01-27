Detransitioner was only 12 years old when doctors began her medical transition

Detransitioner Chloe Cole joined BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales at AMFEST to expose what she calls the medical abuse behind youth gender transitions — and why the damage is permanent.

“I speak on behalf of this community of people who have been harmed and then ignored by our own doctors who harmed us. The detransitioners, people who have been through the gender transition process and gone through the medical parts and then came back out of it embracing the way that God has beautifully created us,” Cole told Gonzales.

“I was only 12 when they started putting me down this route ... they put me on cross-sex hormones. They put me on chemical castration agents to stop my puberty, and before I was even old enough to drive a car, they surgically removed my breasts. And obviously with that came a lot of harm to my body,” she continued, adding.

“And I’m not alone.”

Cole discovered that there were thousands of young people who were just like her and had been duped by their doctors into damaging their bodies.

“I think this is one of the biggest issues of our time for that reason. My generation has been completely disrupted by this. And I think that children deserve to be fought for, that their parents deserve to be able to raise their children the way that they see fit, the way that goes with their instincts in raising them,” she told Gonzales.

And Cole’s parents, like many parents of “transgender” youth, were also duped.

“When I read your story, I had such empathy for your parents who were told by the doctors, ‘If you don’t do this, if you do not allow your daughter to go through with this, to take these cross-sex hormones, to take these puberty blockers, she’s going to kill herself,’” Gonzales commented.

“That was the exact lie that they fed my mom and dad,” Cole responded, adding, “And that’s the standard. My story is not just a one-off. It wasn’t just a mistake or an accident. That is the standard that they use that doctors have in order to coerce parents into saying yes to things that in any other world, they never would have.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.