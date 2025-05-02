Dimming the sun? Air Force whistleblower breaks down chemtrail military cover-up

If you say the word "chemtrails" to any government-trusting American citizen, you’ll be painted as a nutty right-wing conspiracy theorist.

However, there’s good news for those who’ve been sounding the alarm. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has recently confirmed the use of chemtrails over America — and so has an Air Force whistleblower and exposure scientist, Kristen Meghan, who’s been making claims about a secret government chemtrail program for over a decade.

Meghan has worked in occupational environmental safety and health as a senior industrial hygienist and an exposure scientist for 23 years. For nine of those years, she worked on active duty in the Air Force in a field called bioenvironmental engineering.

“So, for people to understand, it’s like the DOD’s equivalent of OSHA, EPA, DOT,” Meghan tells Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

When her brother showed her a documentary on chemtrails, Meghan recalls believing it was “the most ridiculous thing” she’d ever heard.

“In my journey of trying to debunk it and basically tell everyone they’re ridiculous, I realized not only is it real, but it’s coming right through my office,” she explains. “A lot of people that have industrial jobs are familiar with something called a safety data sheet.”

“Basically, there’s certain things that are on those sheets, and it has to have packing group information. Like, if you’re shipping it, is it double-contained, all these things. It was missing so much information, and I always say I’m never going to jail for anybody,” she continues.

“Then later, it hits me,” she says. “These same things that are coming in, like powdered oxide form — these heavy metals are the same metals that people are claiming.”

Before telling anyone, she did tests on her own.

“I started doing soil sampling, air sampling, different types of techniques, and ... I finally went to my supervisors and was like, ‘Is this this?’” she tells Gonzales.

“There’s things that I can’t tell you, but I’m telling you the aircraft was being retrofitted, and that is the earth-shattering moment," Meghan adds.

In 2008, just a few days prior to telling her supervisors, Meghan had won noncommissioned officer of the quarter for her exemplary performance. Right after, she began being treated differently.

“They threw the, ‘Are you okay?’ You know, ‘You’re looking a little depressed. I can put you on a 120-day mental hold. Who would watch your daughter?’” she recalls. “I was actually supposed to re-enlist, and without any warning, with about 10 days left, I was out the door. No job.”

“It scared my higher-ups, and I immediately got an attorney, got whistleblower protection, and I was very vocal for a long time,” she continues, noting that they’ve “admitted” why they do this.

“It’s to dim the sun because of global warming,” she says, adding, “but I wonder, though, if a lot of people that are behind this actually believe in global warming.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.