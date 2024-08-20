Democrat dumpster FIRE: Confused crowds protest Kamala at heated DNC

As Kamala Harris and the Democratic National Convention descend on Chicago, so have Democratic voters — but a good portion of them are showing up to protest the DNC instead of support it.

Investigative journalist for Blaze News Julio Rosas is on the ground at the DNC and has footage of pro-Palestinian protesters chanting, “DNC go home, or we’re going to bring the war home,” as they wave their Palestinian flags.

“Some might say those people don’t deserve to live here. I’ll buy a one-way ticket for them to just go over to Gaza,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments.

“It’s beautiful this time of year,” Stu Burguiere adds sarcastically. “It’s basically a resort town, you know.”

Another video from the protests shows what appears to be antifa members waving Palestinian flags, trans flags, and rainbow flags — while chanting and rhyming “anti-gay” with “Christian fascists go away.”

“I love the fact that they’ve got a Palestinian flag next to a Pride flag. It’s so perfect,” Matthew Marsden comments.

Though the protesters were yelling about “Christian fascists,” they were in Chicago to protest the DNC.

“I like that they can’t make up their minds, like, who is in their party?” Gonzales laughs. “

“This is the problem,” Marsden says. “The DNC have created this, right? They kind of fractured all these groups, and while they had one bad person to look at, which was obviously the right, anything on the right was bad.”

“Be careful what you wish for, because you move left, left, left, left, left, and now they know they cannot win being so extreme, so they start pulling back to the right. Well, all the people that they’ve told are victims for years and years and years, and they’re like hang on a second, you guys are the enemy,” he adds.

