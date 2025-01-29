Dr. Phil accompanies Tom Homan on ICE roundup, while Selena Gomez sobs hysterically for her ‘people’

After just one week of Donald Trump in office, our streets are already safer. ICE is finally getting to do its job. As promised by the Trump campaign, hundreds of illegal immigrants, the majority of whom fall into the category of violent criminals, have been arrested and deported.

Just yesterday, ICE agents “arrested 25-year-old Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco , a Tren de Aragua ringleader tied to a viral surveillance video from August that captured armed suspected gang members storming through an Aurora, Colorado, apartment complex.

Even though illegal immigrants with a history of criminal charges are the focus of the Trump administration and border czar Tom Homan, actress and singer Selena Gomez is reacting as if ICE is persecuting helpless families.

In a since-deleted social media video that went instantly viral, Gomez, in an attempt to identify with her “people,” recorded herself sobbing hysterically about mass deportations.

Sara Gonzales plays the clip.

“I just wanted to say that I am so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children,” she bawled.

“I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” Gomez barely managed to say through hysterical sobs.

Sara, as a fellow Latina, doesn’t sympathize with her “people” as Selena claims to.

“So listen, Selena, as a Gonzales, I feel qualified to speak on the matter as well,” she begins.

“Our country is going to be safer and cleaner and more secure with these people the f**k out of here, and I’m elated, I’m smiling. … I couldn’t imagine a more beautiful sight than these criminals getting chained and shackled and having to do the walk of shame, the perp walk, into the plane to go back where they came from,” Sara corrects. “I have never been so proud to be an American as I am in this freaking moment, Selena.”

“You're American. Americans are your people,” adds BlazeTV contributor and actor Matthew Marsden.

As for Gomez’s lamentation about “the children,” Sara says, “I saw planes full of military-aged males” being deported, not children.

Further, if Selena really cared about the children, then she would have posted a video a long time ago crying for the ones who were trafficked by illegal aliens.

Border czar Tom Homan responded to Gomez’s embarrassing video with the following: “We got a half a million children who were sex-trafficked into this country, separated from their families, put in the hands of criminal cartels to be smuggled into the country. This administration can't find over 300,000. Where's the tears for them?"

But Homan isn’t a foe to all celebrities. In fact, Dr. Phil just accompanied him on a recent roundup that left Sara laughing hysterically.

To see the footage of Gomez’s “3 out of 10” acting stunt and Dr. Phil’s ride-along with Tom Homan, watch the clip above.

