Drag shows and deportation evasion — meet the Texas 'church' that has locals screaming

We hear about family-friendly LGBTQ+ pride events all the time. It’s a sad reality of the times we’re living in. But a family-friendly drag event hosted by a church? Now that is something you don’t hear about every day.



On this episode of “Come and Take It,” Sara Gonzales exposes a Pride festival at a Texas church that will have your jaw on the floor.

The event, which was put on by Carrollton Pride, was hosted at the Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church in Carrollton, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

“Just something about all of this stuff being on church grounds, I never get used to it,” says Sara, who attended the event and captured footage of some of the activities, including a drag-themed bingo game where children sat looking deeply uncomfortable.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — a nonprofit group of queer and trans activists who dress as nuns in drag to promote LGBTQ+ rights — was one group that was present at the event.

“Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have had, I don't know, just a few run-ins with the law when it comes to gross things with kids,” Sara reminds, referencing past cases.

However, when Sara explored the actual church, its hosting of the Pride event suddenly made perfect sense. Not only were there “trans-inclusive bathrooms,” “pronoun workshops,” “LGBTQIA+ themed worship services,” and messages about “reproductive justice,” but there were also several informational pamphlets for congregants, such as “Care and Treatment for HIV, Hepatitis-C, and Other Sexually Transmitted Diseases,” “Intersex 101,” “Environmental Justice,” “Let’s Celebrate Non-Binary Parents!” and “A Unitarian Universalist People of Color Ministry.”

The most shocking pamphlet, however, instructed congregants on how to protect illegal immigrants — who were, of course, misleadingly called just “immigrants” — from law enforcement. Titled “How U.S. Citizens Can Protect the Immigrant Community from the Deportation Force,” the document contains a bulleted list explaining how to help illegal immigrants evade “Trump’s deportation force.”

One of the bullet points on the list actually advises congregants to “identify folks who would be interested in risking arrest to support stopping the raid.”

“What I'm reading is that they are saying you should find people willing to break the law and to obstruct a law enforcement official from doing their job,” says Sara.

“This is not a church of God,” she condemns. This is a church of some “fake religion” rooted in “liberalism and leftist ideology.”

To hear Sara’s complete exposé on the Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church, watch the video above.

