Ellen Page trans-plains 'healthy masculinity'

Transgender actress Ellen Page, who now goes by “Elliot” Page, offered her definition of “healthy masculinity” during a recent interview on “It’s Open with Ilana Glazer” — and unsurprisingly, it’s not very masculine at all.

“We are seeing so much, and I mean our entire lives, we’ve seen so much unhealthy masculinity, so much sickness in this world, specifically through the lens of men,” Glazer began.

“In your gender journey, which to me as someone who knows you, but also as someone consuming you as a public figure, to me you appear healthy and continually finding more health and security,” she continued, asking, “What does it mean to you to hear me say ‘healthy masculinity?’”

“Healthy masculinity to me is, or even just something I’ve felt as transitioning ... for anyone to just you know love themselves, be able to care for themselves, ideally get rest when they can, like just the practical basic: drink water, eat a banana,” Page responded.

“I think it’s just like healthy masculinity could just mean a really good cry,” she added.

“I feel like I know a lot of masculine men, and they aren’t like, ‘It’s just sometimes hugging yourself and having a good cry and drinking some water,’” Gonzales says.

“That actually sounds like the most feminized version that you could possibly get,” she adds.

“I haven’t had a banana since I was like 6,” Adam Johnson replies, adding, “I reject the whole premise of men eating bananas.”

“You’re right, probably not masculine,” Gonzales says. “I’m sorry to all of the men out there who do enjoy bananas, but the act of it, to Adam’s point, probably not very masculine.”

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