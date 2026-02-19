Enabling ‘delusion’ continues to cause more innocent deaths

When Robert Dorgan’s ex-wife and son were watching a hockey game between Coventry and Blackstone Valley schools in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the trans-identifying ex-husband and father allegedly opened fire on them — killing them both before fatally shooting himself.

While disturbed by his suspected actions and devastated for the family, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is not surprised by the alleged attacker’s identity.

“Once again, in a case of strange deja vu, we have a story about another deranged trans person who [allegedly] carried out another shooting. Two people were killed, three others injured, during a youth hockey game in Rhode Island,” Gonzales reports on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

The alleged shooter was going by the name Roberta Esposito.

“Apparently you can change nationalities too. You can just flip from white to Latino, I guess. So, he looks about how you would expect. Very beautiful, gorgeous, feminine dude. ... Now, you’re going to be shocked to hear this: history of family disputes,” Gonzales says.

“Now that family have two family members who will never come back because we’ve decided as a society to pretend like we shouldn’t treat clear mental illness and delusion — like, we should just enable it,” she continues, pointing out that other mental health conditions don’t receive the same treatment.

“If you have an alcoholic, people are like, ‘You should stop drinking.’ If you have a schizophrenic, they’re like, ‘We need to get you help because what you’re doing is not normal.’ You have a dude who wants to cut his d**k off, and you’re like, ‘Very brave,’” she says.

“When are we going to decide that enough is enough?” she asks.



