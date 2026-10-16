Exposed as the ‘radical leftist lunatic that he always has been’: James Talarico cornered on abortion and ‘God is nonbinary’ claim

James Talarico wants Texas voters to see him as reasonable — but at a CNN town hall, the Texas Senate candidate faced questions about his past remarks on God and abortion that couldn’t be farther from reasonable.

“He could not help exposing himself for the radical leftist lunatic that he always has been,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“I was actually surprised that they let some of these people take the stage and challenge James Talarico to the extent that they did. One of those was when he got fact-checked by a Catholic Texan after James Talarico claimed that the Bible is actually … silent on abortion,” she continues, playing a clip of Talarico from the town hall.

“The Bible is silent on the issue of abortion. It means you and I both have to look at different Scriptures to try to come to a conclusion," he said to his debate opponent.

“The Bible is not silent on abortion. There is the Ten Commandments: ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ And as Catholics, we take great insult, I guess, sometimes when it’s described that way,” the opponent, a Catholic woman, replied.

“His face, he looks like, ‘Oh, s**t,’” Gonzales laughs.

But that wasn’t the first time Talarico was caught out.

His previous comments regarding God being “nonbinary” resurfaced, and Talarico attempted to brush it off as unserious.

“When I said that, I was being provocative. And I want to admit that and come clean about that,” he said.

But Gonzales doesn’t believe him.

“The first two lines of the Bible, the first two lines in Genesis, use two different Hebrew words to describe God. One is the masculine Hebrew noun for divinity. The second is the feminine Hebrew noun for spirit,” Talarico once claimed.

“God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is nonbinary,” he added.

“That didn’t seem like he was just trying to be provocative,” Gonzales comments. “That sounded like a very heartfelt statement from James Talarico.”

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