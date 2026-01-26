Exposed H-1B firm may have ‘accidentally admitted’ to fraud

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is doubling down on her investigation into alleged H-1B visa fraud — especially after the response she received.

“The community that we have angered, they’re really not happy. And we keep hearing the claim that we’ve invaded someone’s privacy, ‘You’re doxxing people,’” she explains. “No, actually we’re not. The information that we’re providing is newsworthy and serves the public interest and has to be exposed for what it is.”

“How else can you expose the fraud and the corruption and the scams if you can’t put it in front of people and show them,” she continues.

And 3Bees Technologies — one of the companies she discovered to be operating out of an empty office space where no employees were to be found — updated its website to attempt to combat what Gonzales exposed.

“They’ve made quite certain to just make everyone know, ‘3Bees Technologies is an IT consulting company, and all the employees in 3Bees Technologies work at client site address, and no one works from 3Bees office address as we are a IT consulting company,’” Gonzales says, reading from its updated website.

“How’s that for broken English?” she asks.

“But also you may have just accidentally admitted to committing fraud because it’s against the law to not properly disclose where your workers are to the government. They have to know. USCIS says, ‘Employers must file amended H-1B petitions when a new Labor Condition Application for Nonimmigrant Workers (LCA) is required due to a change in the H-1B worker’s worksite location.’”

“So if you’re saying that your employees are working off-site and you have not actually amended their LCAS, you are committing fraud. You are breaking the law. Thank you 3Bees. We will definitely intend to use that against you when we deliver all of this to the authorities,” Gonzales continues.

Gonzales also points out that if all their employees are working remotely, there’s no point in them living in America in the first place.

“I would just like to point out if you’re just an IT consulting firm and all you do is consult, you’re just a firm that consults, you don’t need a workplace. Why the hell are we bringing these people into this country anyway?” she asks.

“They can just stay in India. They can just hop on a Zoom call. They can just hop on the phone,” she adds.

