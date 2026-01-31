Fake news at it again: CNN Town Hall packed with Democrat activists

CNN recently held a town hall where members of the community could express their concerns to Minneapolis officials like Mayor Jacob Frey (D) — but with a little digging, it was revealed that all the randomly selected citizens happened to be Democrat activists.

“President Trump’s comms director, Steven Cheung, did some digging. … Turns out they’ve all donated to ActBlue. Isn’t that incredible?” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“ActBlue, the same Democrat PAC that tried to profit off of Alex Pretti’s death,” Gonzales says, reading a text message Americans received from the Democrat platform: “Alex Pretti is the limit. Gov Walz: END THE OPERATION. Stand with us! Donate $50 for 200% MATCH.”

“They’ve never met a terrible tragedy that they have not wanted to profit off of. That’s the ActBlue that we’re talking about. I’m sure it was total coincidence. I’m sure it was a total coincidence that all of these people just happened to be Democrat activists,” she comments.

“These outlets are so irredeemable. They’re actually, like, they’re paying other people to come on the air and spew wild conspiracies. They call us the conspiracy theorists, by the way," she says.

And in one recent segment on CNN, ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross argued that the reason there has been less coverage of the Proud Boys is because all of the Proud Boys went to join ICE.

“There’s a reason why we have not seen a resurgence of the Proud Boys, and that is because I believe a lot of them are likely made ICE officers. Again, I’ve said this on the show before. I’ve not seen any deep-dive reporting into who these people are, but they certainly adopt a lot of the ideology, a lot of the tactics, a lot of the violent tactics, a lot of the wearing masks,” Cross said.

“Did you just say ICE officers are militia?” CNN’s Kevin O’Leary asked, shocked.

“I think you’re stretching a little bit,” he added while she doubled down.

“It’s just something she just concocted,” Gonzales comments, laughing, “in her tiny little mind.”

