The FDA is KILLING Americans — is RFK our only hope?

RFK Jr. was just confirmed as Donald Trump’s secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, and according to the data he’s reported on, it couldn’t come at a better time.

“Americans' overall health is in a grievous condition,” RFK said during his confirmation hearing. “Over 70% of adults and a third of children are overweight or obese. Diabetes is 10 times more prevalent than it was during the 1960s. Cancer among young people is rising by 1% or 2% a year.”

“Autoimmune diseases, neurodevelopmental disorders, Alzheimer's, asthma, ADHD, depression, addiction, and a host of other physical and mental health conditions are all on the rise. Some of them exponentially,” he continued.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” couldn’t be happier that RFK was confirmed, but she can’t help but wonder how we got to this point — especially considering that America spends almost twice the average of other countries on health care.

“We’re spending twice the global average, but we’re not amongst the healthiest countries,” Gonzales says. “If you want to look at the top five healthiest countries, you’ve got Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Israel. And then the U.S., not at the sixth, the 74th. That’s abysmal.”

One of the reasons, Gonzales believes, is because our government agencies don’t actually have our best interest at heart.

“The FDA repeatedly failed to take timely action on a wide range of safety and health issues the agency has been aware of for several years. ... Look at what is in our food and how sick it's making us. You look at fast food. If you look at the same menu items in this country and then abroad, sometimes they’re twice as salty, twice the sodium levels, double the sodium levels in the United States as they are abroad,” she continues.

“Excessive sodium consumption is linked to thousands of premature deaths in the U.S.,” she says. “You look at all of this, and you know that the FDA took so long to recommend and adopt lower sodium levels in packaged and prepared foods.”

“The American Heart Association concluded that if the food and restaurant industries would have adopted the lower sodium levels presented in the FDA’s proposed two-year and 10-year targets on the schedule, nearly 265,000 lives could have been saved between 2017 and 2031,” she continues, adding, “You know, something about our government poisoning its own citizens just riles me up.”

