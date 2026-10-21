France’s riots are a warning to America: 'Once they’ve outnumbered you, they turn on you'

France opened its doors to immigrants who initially rejected their culture but now have quite literally set fire to it.

“It turns out that if you mass import a culture that refuses to assimilate and actually hates Western civilization instead of embracing it, eventually once they’ve outnumbered you, they turn on you,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

These immigrants, she says, are “simply coming to leech off the empathetic Westerner” while “targeting the things that represent your rich history and your architecture and your culture.”

“The way in which these acts are carried out is done just to humiliate you, the native born,” she continues. “That is what liberal immigration does.”

And a post shared by Alice Cordier only drives home Gonzales’ point.

“I went to witness the riots in Paris. I’m going to tell you the truth: It was only young people from African immigrant backgrounds who came to attack our police officers and firefighters, loot our shops, and destroy everything,” she wrote.

“An elderly French couple in their 80s was robbed and left in their underwear on the street. The steeple of a 150-year-old church was completely burned down. This is not a social revolt for better education. It’s a taste of an ethnic war that took place today,” she added.

“African-Muslim immigrants to be clear,” Gonzales says, pointing out that “this is what the left wants for us here.”

“It’s what they were working toward before Donald Trump was elected to fix it. Elected the second time,” she continues.

“But the question is, when it comes to this liberal immigration policy and the end result of that, can we put the genie back in the bottle?” she asks. “Because you have places like Michigan and Minnesota, are they too far gone? We have way too many Muslims in positions of power in this country.”

“We have 18 Muslim judges, 11 Muslim mayors, 98 Muslim city council members, 63 Muslim board members, 46 Muslim state House and assembly members and 4 Muslims in the House of Representatives,” she explains.

“Obviously, we will have at least one more in the Senate if Abdul El-Sayed actually gets elected in Michigan,” she adds, pointing out that gaining institutional power is part of the “long game for them.”

“They’ve not been bashful about the fact that they are trying to get a stronghold in all of the institutions in our country,” she says, before playing a clip of one Muslim speaking at the MAS annual convention last year.

“Once we have internal unity, we now need institutional strength. Not just cheap protests, but actual strength. Think tanks, lobbying groups, every mechanism available to us, social media, legal advocacy, political literacy. We cannot outsource our narrative to journalists that don’t care about us,” he said to the crowd.

“We need our own outlets, our own media, our own lobbying. That has to come from within institutional strength,” he added.

“It makes you wonder,” Gonzales comments, “are they here to uphold the American way of life or not?”

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