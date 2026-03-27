Gavin Newsom’s ‘Patrick Bateman’ post flops: ‘He accidentally trolls himself’

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is taking aim at Gavin Newsom after the California governor proudly compared himself to Patrick Bateman — the infamous fictional serial killer portrayed by Christian Bale.

“Gavin Newsom is not the king of trolling. In fact, Gavin Newsom is bad at it. He’s so bad at it that he accidentally trolls himself,” Gonzales says.

“For so many years people have been saying that Patrick Bateman and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?” Newsom posted on X , alongside a photo of him next to Bale.

“Patrick Bateman is like the worst person in the world. Like, he is obsessed with his appearance … he’s a total narcissist. Also happens to be a psychotic serial killer, rapist, cannibal, torturer,” Gonzales comments.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, we agree. There’s a lot of similarities between you and Patrick Bateman, Gavin.’ Like, you’re just setting yourself up to be trolled, which he was,” she continues.

A post on X from Fox News reported on the humble comparison, writing, “Governor Gavin Newsom is sparking widespread mockery after ‘bizarrely’ comparing his own look to the fictional serial killer Patrick Bateman.”

Newsom quote-tweeted the article, writing, “They still don’t get it.”

“Gav, I think you’re the one who still doesn’t get it,” Gonzales comments. “Unless you’re trying to tell us that you are, in fact, a psychotic serial killer.”

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