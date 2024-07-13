George Clooney helps raise $28 MILLION for Biden — then joins push to OUST him

President Joe Biden may continue to claim he’s fit to remain president, but his supporters aren’t so sure.

In a recent New York Times op-ed titled, “George Clooney: I love Joe Biden. But we need a new nominee,” Clooney makes the case for Biden stepping down and allowing another Democrat to take on Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as a president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. ... In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced. ... But one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can,” Clooney wrote in the op-ed.

“It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate,” Clooney continued.

“Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024,” he concluded.

While Sara Gonzales and Dave Rubin agree that Biden is unfit to be in the White House, they’re not totally sold on Clooney’s little think piece.

“How many shots of Casamigos did he have before he wrote that thing,” Rubin jokes, while Gonzales laughs. “First off, Joe Biden did not save democracy. Secondly, he has not done anything positive, if you really care about America, in the three-and-a-half years of this sham, absurd administration.”

Rubin believes this all actually has “something to do with Barack Obama.”

“At the end of that event, the way he carried him offstage,” Rubin explains. “The way he put his arm around him was so condescending, and that was Obama to me, signaling to everybody, 'Don’t worry, this is really me in charge.'”

“They’re realizing, 'Uh-oh, Biden is not going to win so we better replace him quick so that we have a chance for Barack to have his fourth term,'” he adds.

Gonzales notes that on May 20, Clooney called a top White House official to complain about Biden condemning the ICC and calling its arrest warrants outrageous “because Joe Biden was dissing his wife.”

Strangely enough, Clooney also threw a massive fundraiser with Biden, where together they raised around $28 million for the Biden campaign.

“Then shortly afterwards, we hear George Clooney is all of a sudden like, ‘Oh, you know, changed my mind,’” Gonzales says, wondering what's really behind the sudden change.

