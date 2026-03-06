Sara Gonzales reveals businesses tied to a single office suite — sponsoring foreign workers who allegedly never show up

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales’ first documentary on H-1B visa abuse was only the beginning. What started as an investigation into shell companies listing residential addresses has expanded into something far larger: office “hives” where dozens of businesses claim the same suite number while sponsoring foreign workers whose physical presence is difficult to verify.

“One of the things we’re noticing as we dig through all of this data, the issue isn’t just multiple people working out of one location, which by the way, there’s nothing wrong with, right? There’s nothing wrong with that. But what we’re seeing is multiple businesses opening out of a single location and then sponsoring visas,” Gonzales explains.

“Now we're calling these hives, multiple companies listing the same address on their paperwork. For example, in this one office,” she continues, “... we found at least 19 companies so far that use this single suite all at the same time.”

“Either they’re listing it as their business address, or they’re saying that they have workers there present at that work site location,” she adds.

When Gonzales visited another “hive,” she was told by a woman on site that the companies she was looking for were not there anymore or never come into the office.

“Very strange. Why are all of these companies listing a suite when the companies clearly don’t exist here? It’s an address to an entire building. They say they’ve never heard of any of these companies, and the companies that they have heard of never come in. We’d never see these people. They have no physical presence at this location,” Gonzales says.

When confronted by Gonzales, the husband of the owner of one company she was investigating explained that they went through the legal process to get seven H-1B workers approved — but those workers never showed up.

However, his wife, the legitimate owner, claimed they were all at the office.

“The funny thing about all these public access files is that a business has to maintain them even if their employees apparently never even come,” Gonzales says, playing a clip of the husband asking what a “public access file” is.

“These people are legally required to maintain their public access files, even after the employment ends for a period of time. But here’s the thing. These files are just, they’re just basic. A couple of word documents,” Gonzales says.

And while Gonzales isn’t declaring “fraud” just yet, she does point out that “there are enough holes in the story here” that “show how easy it is for companies to just get approved for visa workers, only for them to just vanish into thin air.”

“They could literally be anywhere right now,” she says, adding, “We have no idea.”

