He called 911 on Sara Gonzales for exposing a potential H-1B visa scam

When BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales decided to knock on the door of a home that she believes to be committing H-1B fraud, she wasn’t sure what she was going to find. And what she stumbled upon was strange, to say the least.

“The Indian scammers, news alert, they didn’t like it so much,” Gonzales jokes.

In a video of the confrontation, Gonzales is standing on the doorstep asking where the H-1B workers who are working for the company — whose address happens to be a residential home — are, while an Indian man, who appears to be the homeowner, steps outside and threatens to call the cops.

This company is called Qubitz Tech Systems LLC, which has 13 H-1B visas approved.

“Somebody is knocking on my door and then they are like threatening me,” the man said into his phone after dialing 911.

“I’m not threatening you, sir,” Gonzales responded.

And Gonzales is confident that this is just the tip of the iceberg with how much fraud there is going on in America.

This also isn’t the only company that appears to be committing H-1B fraud. 3BEES Technologies is another Texas company Gonzales looked into, which had 27 H-1B visas approved between 2022 and 2025.

When Gonzales went to the address listed for this particular company, she found an empty, under-construction office space with no signs of life.

“We exposed how many people, as it turns out, are creating phony companies, shell companies, so that they can import thousands upon thousands of workers into our country and then come here and suck up all of our resources,” Gonzales says.

“This problem doesn’t exist in a vacuum,” Gonzales says. “There are probably an insane amount of companies who are pulling this off. They’re going completely undetected by the government. Which, my question to the government is, where is USCIS on this matter?”

“If little old me can just go on the government website and pull these addresses and match them up and see if it looks legit, why isn’t the government doing that?” she asks.

“Look around you, look around your communities,” she says, adding, “tell me that this isn’t a much larger issue that’s happening intentionally by using loopholes and gaps in our visa system.”

