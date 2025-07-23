Hunter Biden SNAPS on George Clooney, drops F-bombs during wild interview

Hunter Biden isn't known for his superior self control, and he made sure to cement that legacy during an interview with Andrew Callaghan on the YouTube show “Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan," where he took aim at George Clooney and those against illegal immigration.

“George Clooney is not a f**king actor,” he told Callaghan. “He’s a brand.”

He went on to say “f**k you” to the non-present Clooney and said the actor is “great friends with Barack Obama.”

“What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his life to the service of this country and decide you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full-page ad in the f**king New York Times,” Biden continued angrily.

“They’re all going to insert their judgement over a man who has figured out, unlike anybody else, how to get elected to the United States Senate over seven times, how to pass more legislation than any president in history,” he added.

“That wasn’t a good thing,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” though she and her panel aren’t Clooney’s biggest fans either.

“Remember when the illegals came in, and George Clooney’s like, ‘What’s wrong with you? We should all take them in,’” BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens says. “He’s got a hedge in L.A. A 40-foot hedge with an armed guard at the gate. Like how many migrants are living behind this hedge?”

But Clooney isn’t the only one who’s drawn Biden’s ire.

“Am I going to be like all these Democrats say, ‘You have to talk about and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration?’” Biden asked, before spiraling into another F-bomb-peppered rant.

“F**k you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you got food on your f**king table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your f**king garden?” he said.

“These people are so racist and so wrapped up in their slave labor,” Gonzales says, adding, “They can’t even comprehend how terrible they sound.”

