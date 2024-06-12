Hunter Biden GUILTY, but will he actually get jail time?

It appears Hunter Biden may not be above the law after all.

The president’s son was found guilty by a federal jury on all three federal felony gun charges he faced, which is the first time a president’s immediate family member has been found guilty of a crime during his father's term in office.

Hunter faces up to 25 years in prison and fines up to $750,000.

“I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” Hunter said in a statement following his conviction.

While many are shocked that Hunter was convicted despite the fact that his father is literally the president of the United States, Sara Gonzales notes that it could be a lot worse for him.

“This is not his first rodeo, he has committed many crimes, but this is his first conviction,” Gonzales says, adding, “so maximum sentence is probably not likely.”

The left is overjoyed with the conviction, as it now can be used to claim that Donald Trump’s conviction was not politically motivated.

“Now that this has happened, I think the game plan is clear from the left. ‘Look, we told you no one is above the law, see? Even when it’s the president’s son, nobody is above the law. This is evidence of a justice system that is working,’” Gonzales says, mocking the Democrats.

Legal expert and host of “America on Trial” Josh Hammer doesn’t think the trial could have gone better.

“Federal prosecutors' bread and butter are gun crimes and drug crimes. So, this was a very standard prosecution, and to the prosecution’s credit, they did everything that I would have possibly hoped that they did,” Hammer says.

“He’s obviously not going to get 25 years,” he continues, “but is he going to get any prison time?”

“We have to hope for jail time right now because if the jury finds him guilty, but he just gets a slap on the wrist, back to drug treatment, you know, drug treatment program, whatever — at that point, we’re right back to where we started,” he adds.

